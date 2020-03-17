GOT7 JB's recent photo update scared fans so much he deleted them

Fans usually beg for idol updates but GOT7 JB's latest update had fans scared to the point where he had to delete them!

A popular internet community forum post showcased the idol showing off terrifying but hilarious looks on social media that had fans scared. Fans requested that he delete the posts which he complied with.

Fans wrote:

"F*** this scared me."

"Omg this frightened me so much."

"No lie this is scary though."

The photos have since attracted global attention, leading to memes as well.

What do you think of JB's most recent looks?