113

44

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Netizens compile the best idol doppelganger combinations

AKP STAFF

The idol world has, surprisingly, a great number of celebrities who are doppelgangers of each other!

A popular community forum post sparked the discussion over which idols looked the most alike! The post started with Seventeen's Jun and Super Junior's Heechul, saying that they could be mistaken for the same person.

above: Heechul 

above: Jun 

Here are some other popularity doppelganger pairings that netizens upvoted and shared: 

NCT's Jungwoo and Cosmic Girls' Seola

Han Ga In and Kim Dong Jun


Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Irene


via GIPHY


Taeyeon and Heize


EXO's Xiumin and actor Hong Jong Hyun


Yeji and Kim Sanggyun

Jinyoung and Chaeyeon


BTOB's Minhyuk and TXT's Soobin

Who are your other favorite doppelganger pairs? Do you agree with this list? 

  1. misc.
30 16,104 Share 72% Upvoted

12

alexandra9304361 pts 8 hours ago 2
8 hours ago

Hehe MBLAQS Mir and Ft Islands Hongki, at least before😊

Share

2 more replies

8

TheYoenin611 pts 7 hours ago 2
7 hours ago

K.Will and Daesung for me. Also K.Will and Kang Daniel, K.Will and Hyesung...

K.Will and half of the industry lol


Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND