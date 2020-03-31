Netizens compile the best idol doppelganger combinations

The idol world has, surprisingly, a great number of celebrities who are doppelgangers of each other!

A popular community forum post sparked the discussion over which idols looked the most alike! The post started with Seventeen's Jun and Super Junior's Heechul, saying that they could be mistaken for the same person.

above: Heechul

above: Jun

Here are some other popularity doppelganger pairings that netizens upvoted and shared:

NCT's Jungwoo and Cosmic Girls' Seola

Han Ga In and Kim Dong Jun







Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Irene











Taeyeon and Heize







EXO's Xiumin and actor Hong Jong Hyun







Yeji and Kim Sanggyun



Jinyoung and Chaeyeon





BTOB's Minhyuk and TXT's Soobin

Who are your other favorite doppelganger pairs? Do you agree with this list?



