Netizens compile the best idol doppelganger combinations

The idol world has, surprisingly, a great number of celebrities who are doppelgangers of each other!
A popular community forum post sparked the discussion over which idols looked the most alike! The post started with Seventeen's Jun and Super Junior's Heechul, saying that they could be mistaken for the same person.
above: Heechul
above: Jun
Here are some other popularity doppelganger pairings that netizens upvoted and shared:
NCT's Jungwoo and Cosmic Girls' Seola
Han Ga In and Kim Dong Jun
Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Irene
Taeyeon and Heize
EXO's Xiumin and actor Hong Jong Hyun
Yeji and Kim Sanggyun
Jinyoung and Chaeyeon
BTOB's Minhyuk and TXT's Soobin
Who are your other favorite doppelganger pairs? Do you agree with this list?
