Netizens applaud BTS's V for the stellar performance of his 'Itaewon Class' OST track "Sweet Night"

BTS's V is earning all the netizen praise as the performance for his 'Itaewon Class' OST track "Sweet Night" is dominating the charts.

A recently popular community forum post posted two pictures below, one of which showed the song's massive surge on charts as well as another which showed the song placing number one on Melon.

Netizens have been showering V with compliments, saying:

"Of course. It's BTS."

"So many congratulations!"

"The song is really good."

"My baby."

"I like it so much."

Did you listen to the song yet? If you haven't, you can check it out below.