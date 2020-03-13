36

26

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's V wishes a 'Sweet Night' for 'Itaewon Class' OST

AKP STAFF

BTS's V has revealed a music video for "Sweet Night", part 12 of the OST for 'Itaewon Class'. 

The MV follows Park Seo Joon as the character Park Sae Roy, who tries to navigate his life through its ups and downs, and his relationship with Jo Yi Seo (played by Kim Da Mi). "Sweet Night" is V's first ever solo OST, and the BTS member participated in composing and writing the English lyrics.

Listen to V's "Sweet Night" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

  1. BTS
  2. V
4 4,126 Share 58% Upvoted

1

bangtanbora339 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Taehyung's voice is so calming, I love his style of music. And the whole song is in English!

Share

0

TaeTaeismyBaeBae294 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

This is the kind of song I want to listen to right before bed. It's so beautiful and peaceful and Tae's vocals are like a lullaby in my ears.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT 127
NCT 127 drop 'Kick It' dance practice video
14 minutes ago   1   437
ITZY
ITZY drops "Wannabe" relay dance performance
26 minutes ago   0   107
A Pink
A Pink to make a comeback next month
4 hours ago   4   2,729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND