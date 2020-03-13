BTS's V wishes a 'Sweet Night' for 'Itaewon Class' OST

BTS's V has revealed a music video for "Sweet Night", part 12 of the OST for 'Itaewon Class'.



The MV follows Park Seo Joon as the character Park Sae Roy, who tries to navigate his life through its ups and downs, and his relationship with Jo Yi Seo (played by Kim Da Mi). "Sweet Night" is V's first ever solo OST, and the BTS member participated in composing and writing the English lyrics.



Listen to V's "Sweet Night" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.