Netizens angered after Seungri's friends celebrate his military enlistment

Netizens are angered by Seungri and his friends after pictures of his celebration party before entering the military have made their way to social media. 

Seungri was spotted in photos by his acquaintances complete with a cake and smiles as he prepared to enlist. One particular story posted by DJ Glory who is part of Natural High Records posted a story including the cake and a caption stating: "Cheer up for 18 months"

Given that Seungri has escaped receiving a prison sentence for the Burning Sun scandal at least twice, many netizens have begun to pour their fury out on Seungri and his friends for their flippant attitude, stating: 


"I realized that Korea's laws mean nothing after this Seungri incident."

"Even detectives are below Seungri."

"How powerful must he be that he escapes everything and goes to the military like that..."

What do you think? 

claral427 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I don't know if he is guilty or not but i presume one is only convicted after being proved one is indeed guilty in a trial.

(...)"Given that Seungri has escaped receiving a prison sentence for the Burning Sun scandal at least twice,(...) is a ridiculous sentence. If someone pretends to express their own opinion as a news article that should be impartial and clean, he might as well be silent.

daisy0135 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Leave the panda alone, geeze he's not escaping anything. It's the prosecution job to find something which they haven't proven so he find fault with the prosecutors not Seungri.

