Netizens amazed by Super Junior Shindong's dance skills as he covers IZ*ONE's 'Fiesta'

Super Junior's Shindong has amazed netizens with his dance skills after covering IZ*ONE's "Fiesta".
A popular community forum post highlighted Shindong's amazing dancing on his show 'Shindong Gayo' and noted that after seeing Chaeyeon dance it a few times, he immediately caught on. Netizens have been commenting, saying:
"Wow, he's amazing."
"OMG, what's with these dance skills."
"His lines are incredible."
"He's really good and his dancing is pretty."
Check out the entire clip below!
Log in to comment