Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens amazed by Super Junior Shindong's dance skills as he covers IZ*ONE's 'Fiesta'

Super Junior's Shindong has amazed netizens with his dance skills after covering IZ*ONE's "Fiesta".

A popular community forum post highlighted Shindong's amazing dancing on his show 'Shindong Gayo' and noted that after seeing Chaeyeon dance it a few times, he immediately caught on. Netizens have been commenting, saying:

"Wow, he's amazing."

"OMG, what's with these dance skills."

"His lines are incredible."

"He's really good and his dancing is pretty."


Check out the entire clip below!

looveLess 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Ff course he's amazing! he was discovered out of a dance competition although I'm happy his moves are a lot smoother now that he lose some weight. He was amazing before and even more now!

2

whatever101 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

well no surprise there considering he is a SUJU member specifically for his dancing ability

now his visuals currently are is the real surprise there

