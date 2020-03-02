Netizens amazed by Super Junior Shindong's dance skills as he covers IZ*ONE's 'Fiesta'

Super Junior's Shindong has amazed netizens with his dance skills after covering IZ*ONE's "Fiesta".

A popular community forum post highlighted Shindong's amazing dancing on his show 'Shindong Gayo' and noted that after seeing Chaeyeon dance it a few times, he immediately caught on. Netizens have been commenting, saying:

"Wow, he's amazing."

"OMG, what's with these dance skills."

"His lines are incredible."

"He's really good and his dancing is pretty."





Check out the entire clip below!