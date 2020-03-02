'Itaewon Class' actress and former Hello Venus member Nara gaining attention for her visuals as drama popularity soars

Actress Kwon Nara (formerly known as Hello Venus member Nara) has netizens bewitched with her beauty.

She is currently appearing as Oh Soo Ah in the highly-rated drama 'Itaewon Class' and co-starring alongside actor Park Seo Joon. Footage of her appearance at the KBS Drama Awards back in December of 2019 has resurfaced, bringing attention to the actress's beautiful visuals.

Nara attended the awards show for her role as Han So Geum in the KBS2 drama 'Doctor Prisoner.' She's seen wearing an elegant beige dress and is visually stunning on the red carpet. Check out the footage below! What do you think?