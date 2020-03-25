Most heart-fluttering scenes from Itaewon Class

The popular JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class' recently came to an end on March 20. The drama series featuring Park Seo-Joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-Myung, and Kwon Nara is the sixth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. In fact, the final episode reached a 16.548% nationwide audience share, making it the second-highest viewership ratings in JTBC.

Check out some of the most heart-fluttering scenes from the drama! (WARNING: Spoilers ahead)

Park Saeroyi (played by Park Seo-Joon) is always in the right place at the right time when it comes to Jo Yiseo (played by Kim Da-mi). In this scene, he comes to her rescue when she faces trouble with a violent jerk who tries to hurt her. After Saeroyi successfully lands a punch on the guy's face, the two run off holding hands.

After a couple of drinks, Saeroyi pours out his life story to Yiseo. Saeroyi then passes out and Yiseo says to herself, "He says his night is bitter, but I want it to be sweet. I want to make his life sweet." Only Saeroyi can get through the hard exterior Yiseo presents.

In this scene, Yiseo lays her head down on Saeroyi's lap, immediately creating an intimate atmosphere. Upon noticing Saeroyi's scars, Yiseo asks him to elaborate, and eventually, she learns about all of the hardships he has had to endure. Yiseo begins to cry and thinks to herself, "I realized my feelings for him was love."

When Jang Geunwon intimidates Yiseo and tries to mess with her, Saeroyi steps in just at the right time. He gently caresses her face, which indicates that she was beaten up by Geunwon. Infuriated, he grabs Geunwon by the collar and is ready to throw a blow. Yiseo stops Saeroyi from punching Geunwon, however.

Yiseo's character in 'Itaewon Class' is truly one of a kind. After getting upset at Saeroyi, who tells her he doesn't have any feelings for her, Saeroyi questions why she is suddenly acting so childish. It is at this moment that Yiseo finally confesses, "I love you."

Saeroyi apologizes to Yiseo for doubting her capabilities and thanks her. To that, Yiseo responds, "I love you," catching Saeroyi off guard. While Saeroyi may not realize it himself, all viewers of the drama can agree that he has already fallen for her.

Saeroyi once again warns Yiseo not to show signs of affection or tell him that she loves him. He continues trying to keep his distance and reminds Yiseo that he does not have any feelings for her. As Saeroyi leaves to meet Oh Sooah, who happens to be his first love, he expresses a feeling of discomfort about leaving her alone. He asks Yiseo, "Why do I have to feel sorry for you? Why do you have to make me feel so uneasy?" It is at this moment that both Yiseo and the viewers realize that Saeroyi is beginning to fall in love with Yiseo.