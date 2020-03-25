Actress Yoon Eun Hye states she cries at least 30 to 40 minutes a day on 'Radio Star'





Yoon Eun Hye appeared on the March 25 broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she talked about her mental self-care tips. She stated that "even though bad things happen every day, I try to work through them all the time. Before, I saw on a broadcast that Kang Susie cried a lot and got a lot of treatment. Thinking of that, I try to talk about all my hard times through tears."

When asked about how she cries, Yoon Eun Hye stated: "I listen to nice songs and shed tears. After I cry, I see what I have done wrong and feel my weakness, seeing parts of my personality I can't change yet. I realized that maybe after sadness comes happiness." She surprised hosts and guests by saying she cries around 30 to 40 minutes a day and when she's really sad, she cries for 3 to 4 hours!

Yoon Eun Hye revealed that her other self-care tip is to get lots of natural sunlight. However, she has a skin allergy to the sun so she was unable to get access to natural sunlight for over 10 years, saying her body would be covered in blisters after filming. However, after sunbathing, Yoon Eun Hye revealed that her state had improved and that she's nearly cured.

Yoon Eun Hye was enveloped in scandal after being accused of plagiarizing designs for her fashion brand in 2015 and has been inactive in the industry since then.