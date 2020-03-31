'Love Alarm' actor Song Kang brings charisma to 'W Korea' magazine pictorial

Actor Song Kang brought his charisma to 'W Korea' magazine.



On March 31, 'W Korea' revealed Song Kang's pictorial for the April issue of the magazine, and fans were surprised to see him in a more charismatic light. Though the actor is known for his innocent and casual charm, he took on bold colors and a bold attitude for the photo shoot.



Magazine staff expressed they were impressed by Song Kang's ability to completely focus on set and dedicate himself to the concept.



In other news, Song Kang is starring in the upcoming Netflix original series 'Love Alarm 2'.



