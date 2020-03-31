9

GRAY drops his version of Crush's 'Digital Lover' in live performance video

GRAY has dropped his version of Crush's "Digital Lover" in a live performance video.

GRAY reveals a different flavor of R&B for his version of Crush's track "Digital Lover" released this past February. As previously reported, GRAY is one of 3 artists, including Jessi and Kang Min Kyung, who are collaborating with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover".

Check out GRAY's "Digital Lover" above and the original below!

 

Ronaldo_Caparuch 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Why aomg is so full with sexy rapper.. simon d jaypark gray damnnnn

0

1234xyz 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Omg...his voice is so beautiful~

One of my favourites!! ❤❤❤

