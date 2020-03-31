GRAY drops his version of Crush's 'Digital Lover' in live performance video

GRAY has dropped his version of Crush's "Digital Lover" in a live performance video.



GRAY reveals a different flavor of R&B for his version of Crush's track "Digital Lover" released this past February. As previously reported, GRAY is one of 3 artists, including Jessi and Kang Min Kyung, who are collaborating with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover".



Check out GRAY's "Digital Lover" above and the original below!



