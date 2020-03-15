4

2

News
Posted by jennywill

LOONA tops brand value ranking for girl groups in March, followed by (G)I-DLE and BLACKPINK

LOONA has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in March.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, LOONA was at the top of the March data, followed by (G)I-DLE and BLACKPINK. 90,126,015 pieces of data were examined from February 13th to March 14th.

The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, ITZY, Red VelvetGFriend, IZ*ONE, Girls' Generation, TWICE, Rocket Punch, A Pink, Dream Catcher, Cherry Bullet, Oh My Girl, EVERGLOW, MAMAMOO, Cignature, April, f(x), Weki Meki, Lovelyz, AOA, After School, Dream Note, ANS, Stellar, T-ara, CLC, and GWSN.

Congratulations to LOONA.

