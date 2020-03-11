Brother of late idol star Hara reveals why he's filing a lawsuit against their mother

The brother of late idol star Hara revealed why he's choosing to file a lawsuit against their mother.



He previously shared that their mother had been absent from their lives since Hara was 9 years old, and she was now demanding 50% of Hara's assets. On the March 11th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Hara's brother personally spoke to a reporter about the reasons behind his lawsuit.



Hara's brother expressed, "I didn't want any noise over my younger sister's property, but I feel it's so unfair. I think I have to protect her." He added, "After the funeral, our mother's lawyers came to ask for half of Hara's property. I can't forgive the fact that she hired lawyers."



The lawyers are said to have explained that even if their mother did not have custody or parental authority over Hara, she will still have the right of inheritance upon the death of an unmarried child. Hara's brother concluded, "It's unreasonable that our father who tried to take responsibility for us somehow and our mother who just abandoned us would receive equal inheritances."