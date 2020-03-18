Sung Hoon reveals how he approaches kiss scenes

Sung Hoon revealed how he approaches kiss scenes when filming for dramas or movies.



On March 18, the actor guested on 'Cultwo Show' with his 'Are You in Love' co-star Kim So Eun, and the DJs asked him how often he does kiss scenes. Sung Hoon answered, "I think I've done one in every project I've starred in."



He continued, "When I shoot a kiss scene, I used to think that I really liked the woman in the past, but now I've learned some know-how. In kiss scenes, the actress must appear pretty onscreen, so I try to angle it in a way that the actress comes out well. No matter how well I lead, I've learned the know-how to make the actress look the best onscreen as possible."



In other news, Sung Hoon and Kim So Eun's movie 'Are You in Love' premieres in theaters on March 25 KST.