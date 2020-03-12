Kyuhyun chosen as solo MC of MBC's new music competition program 'Oh! My Partner'

MBC's brand new music competition program 'Oh! My Partner' will be premiering this April 4 at 9:05 PM KST, hosted by MC Super Junior's Kyuhyun!

Previously aired as a pilot program, 'Oh! My Partner' invites musicians of different genres each week to compete in a game of guesswork, surrounding 5 mysterious collaboration partners. The musician team who correctly guesses the identities of the 5 veiled partners earns the chance to choose their top collaboration-hopeful first. Then, both teams compete again in a unique, collaboration performance battle.





According to MBC, Kyuhyun took part in his first recording as the solo MC of 'Oh! My Partner' back on March 11, sharing his excitement for the program. Will you be watching 'Oh! My Partner'?