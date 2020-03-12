Pentagon to start up follow-up promotions with 'Shower of Rain'

Pentagon are starting up their follow-up promotions with "Shower of Rain".



According to Cube Entertainment, Pentagon will be promoting the track from their first full album 'Universe: The Black Hall' on tonight's 'M! Countdown'.



'Universe: The Black Hall' featured "Dr. BeBe" as the title song, but fans will remember "Shower of Rain" from the album as well. The track is a medium tempo song with hip hop vibes about a man crying in the rain to hide his tears, and it was composed by Hui and written by Hui and Wooseok.



Stay tuned for Pentagon's upcoming performance, and watch their "Dr. BeBe" MV here if you missed it!

