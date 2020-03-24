Jang Dong Yoon in talks to star as male lead in new JTBC romance, 'Sunbae, Don't Wear Lipstick'

Hot rising star Jang Dong Yoon is currently in talks for an upcoming JTBC romance drama, titled 'Sunbae, Don't Wear Lipstick'!

According to JTBC, Jang Dong Yoon has been offered the male lead role in 'Sunbae, Don't Wear Lipstick', a drama based off of a romance novel of the same name. The story revolves around a push-and-pull relationship between a handsome, sexy, and serious younger man and an older woman who claims that she absolutely does not feel attracted to younger men.



Meanwhile, Jang Dong Yoon will also be greeting viewers on the small-screen later this year through his upcoming OCN action series, 'Search'. A military drama involving mysterious abductions and murders, 'Search' is currently gearing up for filming with aims to air in the second half of 2020.



'Sunbae, Don't Wear Lipstick' has yet to determine an airing time frame.