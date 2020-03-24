Fans draw BTS's V, NCT's Jeno, & Lee Eui Woong in the 'art styles' of famous manga & webtoon artists

Fans have taken on a trend of drawing their favorite idols in the different "art styles" of famous manga/webtoon artists!

Here, one fan draws BTS's V in the "art styles" of famous artists such as Usui Yoshito ('Crayon Shin-chan'), CLAMP, Studio Ghibli, Sunkki ('Cheese in the Trap'), and more:

Next, one fan draws Lee Eui Woong of Hyung Seob & Eui Woong in the "art styles" of artists like One ('One Punch Man'), Obata Takeshi ('Death Note'), Lee Mal Nyeon, etc:

이의웅 을 작풍으로 그려보았다 pic.twitter.com/6jgWLzsv4e — 4589mm (@4589mm) March 21, 2020

One NCTzen decided to try the trend out with different "art styles" of NCT's Jeno, like in the styles of Kishimoto Masashi ('Naruto'), Takahashi Rumiko ('Inu Yasha'), Tanemura Arina ('Full Moon'), etc:

What do you think of the trend?