Park Kyung's label states the police have yet to summon him regarding ongoing 'sajaegi' investigations

According to YTN on March 4, Block B member/solo artist Park Kyung is still currently awaiting his police summons as a participant in the ongoing 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) investigations. 

Park Kyung's label KQ Entertainment stated, "Park Kyung still has not received a summons from the police in the 'sajaegi' investigation. If he is called, he will participate in the questioning diligently." 

Some time in November of 2019, Park Kyung caused a stir online by commenting on 'sajaegi' while mentioning specific names such as Vibe, Lim Jae Hyun, Song Haye, etc. Then, in December, the artists Park Kyung accused responded by filing lawsuits against Park Kyung, for false accusations and defamation of character. 

When contacted regarding the matter, a police representative simply remarked, "We are still in the process of adjusting various factors in the investigation, including scheduling. We cannot reveal more specific details." 

Originally, Park Kyung was expected to enlist for his mandatory military service back on January 21, 2020. However, due to the possibility that the police may call him in for questioning, the idol requested to delay his enlistment. Approximately 3 months have passed since the 'sajaegi' lawsuits began.

