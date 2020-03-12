IU receives a surprising present from soju brand Chamisul that makes her burst out laughing

IU received a special present from soju brand Chamisul that had her burst out laughing.

On March 11, Chamisul's official social media pages posted a video showing IU being given a special gift. She is the only previous model asked to come back and act as the face of the brand.



In the video, IU is seen opening a large box with a ribbon on it. She found some adorable soju cap style bags, which are limited edition! She burst out laughing while thanking the brand for the gift, saying it'd be great to wear around. Fans have been commenting on her cute and sweet nature, saying:



"You are really the best IU."

"Her smile is so lovely.'

"My heart flutters every time I see her."

Check out the video below!