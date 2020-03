Eric Nam will be postponing his shows in Los Angeles on March 12th and March 14th due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns. His official Twitter account made the announcement and stated that he and his team would be trying to find a better date for the performance.

Hey Everyone



Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, my team and I must postpone both shows in Los Angeles TONIGHT and SATURDAY.



We are working to find a suitable date for later this year, and will update you as more details become available. pic.twitter.com/tneN9gHHyV — 에릭남 (Eric Nam) (@ericnamofficial) March 12, 2020

The first death in Los Angeles county from the virus was reported earlier today, leading to higher precautions taken to prevent the virus from spreading, including festivals such as Coachella being postponed.