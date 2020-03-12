ITZY's Yuna makes her unnies cry as she dedicates an honest message to each member on 'Idol Radio'

ITZY appeared as guests on the March 12 broadcast of 'Idol Radio', joined by special DJs Rainbow's Woori and Jisook!

On this day, ITZY introduced fans to their 2nd mini album 'IT'z Me' and comeback title track "Wannabe", and also performed a medley of their hit songs like "Dalla Dalla" and "Icy".

Later on during a game of requests, member Lia made a very specific request toward maknae Yuna which read, "Lia would like for Yuna to say one thing she's thankful for to each member."

Yuna first started with Ryujin, sharing, "When promoting, it's easy to become tense and irritable, but thank you for always smiling first, talking to me first, and trying your best to bring everyone's moods up." Here, both Yuna and Ryujin began to shed tears while laughing, surprising DJs Woori and Jisook!

Next, Yuna said to Yeji, "There are many times where you have to speak as our representative, but you are doing so well every time and I'm thankful for that, and it is probably a lot of pressure being the leader but you always listen to all of us and lead us well with the most important role." Yuna moved on to Lia with, "Lia is so trusting of others. Even when I mess up, if there are other people around us she does not speak up and criticize my actions as not to hurt my confidence." Finally to Chaeryung, Yuna commented, "I'm the maknae without any other person the same age as me, but Charyung always understands my feelings. If Charyung wasn't around, I feel that I would have spent much more time just on my own in this team setting."

You can catch ITZY's loving tear-fest below! (~ 59:00 mark)

