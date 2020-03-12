BTS's V gives his thoughts on singing & producing his 'Itaewon Class' OST Part. 12, 'Sweet Night'

Ahead of the release of BTS V's upcoming solo OST for JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class', the idol shared his thoughts on being able to work on his first ever solo OST by not only singing, but also producing the track.

V said, "I read the webtoon for 'Itaewon Class' a long time ago, and I remember finding it really entertaining with a message of its own. I particularly liked the character Park Saeroi, and I'm so happy that my good friend and hyung is playing him. I'm also thankful to be able to participate in such a great drama through a self-produced track. I hope you will all love it a lot."

V's upcoming 'Itaewon Class' OST Part. 12 "Sweet Night" will be a soothing indie pop genre, set for release on March 13 at 6 PM KST.

