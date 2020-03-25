Hwanhee revealed to be the victim, not the perpetrator, in drunk driving car accident

Fly to the Sky member Hwanhee has belatedly been revealed as the victim, not the perpetrator, in his drunk driving car accident.

Hwanhee was arrested for drunk driving back on March 21st after it was reported that he bumped into another car. However, recent reports state that the other party was at fault in the minor accident.

The March 25th broadcast of 'One Night of TV Entertainment' revealed that Hwanhee was arrested in the Yongin area at 6 am on March 21st after drinking and driving. It seems as if Hwanhee had waited the night out after drinking at 9 pm the prior night and still had alcohol in his system the following morning. A witness to the accident told the show that "the incident wasn't very big. It was just that the car was slightly scraped. No one got hurt. I could smell alcohol but no one was drunk."



The Yongin Police Department reported: "It is right that Hwanhee is the victim. We need to investigate more, but the other party's car caused the accident after abruptly changing lanes." Shortly after the accident, the other party reported Hwanhee for drunk driving to their insurance company instead of making a police report. The insurance company then reported the incident to the police.



