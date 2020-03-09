Hong Jin Young to make a comeback with a new single

On March 10, Hong Jin Young's label IMH Entertainment announced , "Hong Jin Young will be releasing a new single album on April 1. The new track will be composed by producer Jo Young Soo, whom Hong Jin Young has worked with consistently since "Love's Battery". Listeners will be able to feel a new charm from Hong Jin Young."



This will mark Hong Jin Young's first new music release in approximately a year, since promoting with her 1st full album 'Lots of Love' last year. Can't wait for new music from the trot queen!

