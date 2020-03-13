HaHa and Byul donate 50 million KRW to aid Coronavirus relief efforts

Comedian HaHa and his wife, singer Byul, have donated 50 million KRW (~41,000 USD) in order to help aid Coronavirus prevention efforts.

Good Neighbors, an international relief and development organization, revealed on March 13th that the couple donated to help low-income families purchase daily necessities.

Currently, the virus has affected areas around Korea as the outbreak prolongs, leaving businesses and families being affected financially. The marketing manager of the NGO announced their donation, calling Haha 'the running man of hope'.





HaHa and Byul are a well-known celebrity couple and are regulars on a variety of broadcasts while Byul runs a popular Youtube channel showing the daily life of her family.