f(x)'s Amber reveals Krystal convinced her not to undergo cosmetic surgery

f(x)'s Amber revealed groupmate Krystal convinced her not to undergo cosmetic surgery.



In an interview with 'People' magazine released on March 18, Amber opened up about how she felt about comments on her appearance as a K-pop artist. She expressed, "I didn't realize how much these comments actually hurt me. I am now a lot more open with my friends, and this actually helped me out a lot."



On considering cosmetic surgery, Amber revealed, "I thought I really did need it. Luckily Krystal talked me out of it. She was like, 'Amber, you don't need it. You don't need it.' We're told that we need these things when we actually don't. Our bodies are still developing."



She continued on the emotional and physical hardships of her past, "It took years for my body to rehabilitate. It's to a point that I know that I need to start taking care of my mental health. I'm working hard every day to try to figure it out."



Read Amber's full interview with 'People' here.