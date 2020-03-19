Actor Kim Woo Bin donates 'Humanimal' narration to children with cancer

Actor Kim Woo Bin donated his narration for the documentary 'Humanimal' to children with cancer.



On March 18, his label AM Entertainment announced, "Actor Kim Woo Bin decided to donate after hearing that children with cancer, whose immune system has weakened due to chemotherapy, are having trouble getting masks with coronavirus." Kim Woo Bin is said to have donated his full pay for his narration for the MBC documentary 'Humanimal' to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.



The Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation stated, "We're taking the best measures we can for children with pediatric cancer who are at high risk of infection. We started on March 4 with 995 kits of antibacterial items. We're having difficulty securing the necessary items due to the rise in face mask prices due to the coronavirus outbreak. We thank actor Kim Woo Bin for providing the help we needed right when we needed it."



After his diagnosis with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, the actor's fans donated funds for children with acute myeloid leukemia to the foundation under his name.