Director-General of the World Health Organization calls on BTS to join the 'Safe Hands Challenge'

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked BTS to join the #SafeHandsChallenge.

The challenge is part of the World Health Organization's efforts to help curb the spread of COVID19. It calls on celebrities and other public figures to show themselves washing their hands in detail to spread awareness about how important hand-washing is to keep the virus from spreading.

The Director-General of WHO tagged BTS in the challenge, writing:

If they join the challenge, it'll definitely help the awareness campaign. Do you think BTS will do it soon?

if u dont wash ur hands on the regular anyway than u mad nasty for that

2

Definately a good cause, hopefully they take the challenge.

