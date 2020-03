VICTON has released the official MV for "Howling".

On March 9 KST, the boy group revealed the full MV for their comeback song. After giving a spoiler for the choreography, VICTON surprised fans with this charismatic movie that shows the boys' wild sides. "Howling" is part of their 6th mini album 'Continuous', which signals that VICTON will continue on as a long-lasting group.

What do you think of this title song and MV?