1

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

UFC fighter Brian Ortega apologizes for slapping Jay Park

AKP STAFF

UFC fighter Brian Ortega has publicly apologized for slapping Jay Park in the face.


On March 10, Brian Ortega made the below apology on Twitter, stating, "I want to officially apologize to Jay Park for Saturday night. When [Korean Zombie] is ready, we can fight," adding in a challenge to Korean UFC fighter 'Korean Zombie' Jung Chan Sung.

As previously reported, Jay Park and Jung Chan Sung were at an MMA event together. When Jung Chan Sung left his seat, Brian Ortega approached Jay Park, confirmed who he was, and slapped him in the face. The rapper has addressed the confrontation on Twitter and on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

What are your thoughts on the altercation?



  1. Jay Park
5 5,316 Share 20% Upvoted

0

amarachi260 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Lol, he is a good person for apologizing especially since Jay roasted him. I am not taking any ones side because Jay park and him may have always had beef. Jay could have said something we didn't know.

Share

0

landfairy1,311 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

its good thing that he apologised

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND