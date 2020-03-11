UFC fighter Brian Ortega apologizes for slapping Jay Park

UFC fighter Brian Ortega has publicly apologized for slapping Jay Park in the face.



On March 10, Brian Ortega made the below apology on Twitter, stating, "I want to officially apologize to Jay Park for Saturday night. When [Korean Zombie] is ready, we can fight," adding in a challenge to Korean UFC fighter 'Korean Zombie' Jung Chan Sung.



As previously reported, Jay Park and Jung Chan Sung were at an MMA event together. When Jung Chan Sung left his seat, Brian Ortega approached Jay Park, confirmed who he was, and slapped him in the face. The rapper has addressed the confrontation on Twitter and on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.



I want to officially apologize to JPark for Saturday night, when Zombie is ready we can fight. — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 11, 2020



