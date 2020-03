It looks like TREASURE's 'Editorial vol.5' profile photo series aims to bring out the members' sentimental sides - with subdued color tones, a quiet mood, and pensive expressions!

Today's members are TREASURE's Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk, each depicting their toned down sides in a different way. Which 'TREASURE Editorial' volume has been your favorite so far?

More of the TREASURE members' new profile photos will be on your way soon.