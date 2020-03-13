152

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

BTS' '2020 Map of the Soul Tour' venue in California closes down due to coronavirus until further notice

A venue in California for BTS' '2020 Map of the Soul Tour' has closed down due to the coronavirus until further notice. 

BTS are set to hold concerts in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium on April 25-26, but the venue has been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency. Fans are now worried as to whether the '2020 Map of the Soul Tour' concerts in the city will be canceled.

As previously reported, BTS canceled their 4-day 'Map of the Soul' concert in Seoul.

Stay tuned for updates.

Kirsty_Louise9,924 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Coronavirus is spreading at different rates throughout the countries that have had outbreaks. Here in the UK we have had 10 confirmed dead and are apparently four weeks behind Italy, who have lost a lot of people. Our government is now trying to delay the inevitable until summer to lessen the strain on the NHS. I would be surprised to see this tour go ahead on the scheduled dates, by the time they are due here in the UK our situation will be a lot different. As disappointed as I would be, BTS', their staff and ARMY's safety has to come first. I'd welcome this tour being postponed or even cancelled, unnecessary risk isn't worth it.

sgrnspc224 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

We all know they will be serving in the military soon and I feel sad as this might be the last time for me (and a lot of us) to see them perform as 7. But if this is for the safety of everyone then it’s fine.

