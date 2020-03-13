BTS' '2020 Map of the Soul Tour' venue in California closes down due to coronavirus until further notice

A venue in California for BTS' '2020 Map of the Soul Tour' has closed down due to the coronavirus until further notice.



BTS are set to hold concerts in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium on April 25-26, but the venue has been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency. Fans are now worried as to whether the '2020 Map of the Soul Tour' concerts in the city will be canceled.



As previously reported, BTS canceled their 4-day 'Map of the Soul' concert in Seoul.



Stay tuned for updates.

