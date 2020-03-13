NCT 127 drop 'Kick It' dance practice video

NCT 127 have dropped their dance practice video for "Kick It"!



Fans get to check out the NCT 127 members in the dance studio as they go over the dynamic, powerful moves to the hip hop song. "Kick It" is the title song of NCT 127's second album 'NeoZone', and the lyrics are about taking on the world like Bruce Lee.



Watch NCT 127's dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it!



