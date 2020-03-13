13

BTS win #1 + Performances from March 13th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, Lee Woo made his comeback with "Memories", Dongkiz return with "Lupin", Pentagon follow up with "Shower of Rain", VICTON made a comeback with "Howling", and ITZY came back with "Wannabe".


As for the nominees, BTS and NCT 127 were up against each other with "ON" and "Kick It", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by CRAXYNCT 127YeziELRISLee Ye JoonAhn Ye EunAbout UAriaDKBMCND3YELee Ye JunLOONASpectrum, and Stella Jang.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Lee Woo


==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz


==

FOLLOW-UP: Pentagon


==

COMEBACK: VICTON


==

COMEBACK: ITZY


===

NCT 127


==

Yezi



==

Lee Ye Joon


==

Ahn Ye Eun


==

About U


==

Aria


==

DKB


==

MCND


==

3YE


==

Lee Ye Jun

==

LOONA


==

Spectrum


==

Stella Jang


==

ELRIS


===

I feel sad for ITZY they made an amazing comeback and not only they weren't the main act of Music Bank but they even weren't a co-main. It wasn't fair for girls 😪

