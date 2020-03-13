BTS win #1 + Performances from March 13th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Lee Woo made his comeback with "Memories", Dongkiz return with "Lupin", Pentagon follow up with "Shower of Rain", VICTON made a comeback with "Howling", and ITZY came back with "Wannabe".





As for the nominees, BTS and NCT 127 were up against each other with "ON" and "Kick It", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by CRAXY, NCT 127, Yezi, ELRIS, Lee Ye Joon, Ahn Ye Eun, About U, Aria, DKB, MCND, 3YE, Lee Ye Jun, LOONA, Spectrum, and Stella Jang.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Lee Woo







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







FOLLOW-UP: Pentagon







COMEBACK: VICTON







COMEBACK: ITZY







NCT 127







Yezi









Lee Ye Joon







Ahn Ye Eun







About U







Aria







DKB







MCND







3YE







Lee Ye Jun

LOONA







Spectrum







Stella Jang







ELRIS







