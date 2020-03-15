BTOB's Sungjae shares final thoughts on his departure from 'The Butlers'

BTOB's Sungjae has shared his final thoughts on leaving 'The Butlers'.

As announced, the BTOB member has recorded his final episode of 'The Butlers' after spending two years with the program. On Instagram, Sungjae wrote:

"The precious people that I spent the last 2 years with...

I was so happy, at times exhausted, but now that I'm looking back, only good memories remain. (ha)

The king-god program 'The Butlers' that even Melodies approved of

'The Butlers' will get even more 'daebak' from now on, so please give them lots of love!

These hyungs who have made joyful and happy memories with me were my best masters.

'The Butlers' forever!!!!!!"

Judging by his words during the final episode, netizens also speculate that Sungjae might soon enlist for the mandatory military service.



Best of luck to Sungjae!