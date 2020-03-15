Singer-actress Lee Ji Hye shares unfortunate news of her miscarriage

Singer/Actress Lee Ji Hye has shared unfortunate news of her miscarriage.

On March 15 KST, Lee Ji Hye took to her YouTube channel and announced that she has suffered from miscarriage. After giving birth to her firstborn last year, she informed her subscribers just two weeks ago that she was pregnant with her second child.

"I had no choice but to bid farewell, because the baby's heart was not beating," shared Lee Ji Hye. "It feels uncomfortable to inform my subscribers after receiving so many words of congratulations."



She added, "I am fine. I regained my spirit, thinking that I can meet another child after recovering quickly."

After delivering such news, Lee Ji Hye mustered enough courage to smile at the end of the video. Netizens continued to express their condolences, leaving messages such as, "It's sadder because you are trying too hard to appear fine. You are allowed to be sad," "Please don't say sorry, why are you apologizing to us", "Filming this video must have been hard for your subscribers, but you are a strong person."



We hope that Lee Ji Hye and her husband find peace and healing through this time.