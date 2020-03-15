VICTON reveals haunting performance version MV for 'Howling'

VICTON has released the performance version MV for "Howling"!

After successfully completing a week of promotions, the 7-member group unveiled the official performance video for their title song. With a deep focus on their dark and mysterious concept, the video sheds new light on their choreography. Unfortunately, on stage, member Byungchan has been promoting while sitting down due to physical health issues.

What do you think of the choreography for "Howling"? Get well soon, Byungchan!