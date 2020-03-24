TREASURE's Yoshi reveals he's planning to take the high school GED exam in Korean this May



On the latest episode of rookie boy group TREASURE's '3Min TREASURE' series, the group's Japanese member Yoshi revealed that he'll be taking the high school GED exam this coming May, in Korean!

Greeting fans in front of his study desk, Yoshi shared, "Since I think I will be living in Korea for a while from now on, I think I should be able to do at least this much," stating the reason why he chose to take the Korean high school GED exam.

Yoshi continued, "At first, I didn't even know the meanings of words like 'New Stone Age' or 'The Stone Age' in Korean. But I've memorized it all now. Well actually not 'all' but..."

The idol then went on to solve practice exam problems in subjects like mathematics and science, diligently checking himself. He added on, "Really at first, since I was so bad at Korean, I had a hard time even reading the problems. This is weird for me to say about myself but, I think I worked really hard. If I compare myself now to me back then, me back then could never image coming this far."

Finally, Yoshi opened up about the past year he spent studying for the GED exam with, "Since I had to study to prepare for the past year, it also ate into my practicing time. The other members spent so much time practicing, since they didn't have to study, so that also weighed down on me. But after I finally take the test, I can focus more on practicing."

Watch Yoshi's touching study session below!