Gugudan's Kim Se Jung takes you behind the scenes of 'Plant' MV

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed the making of her music video for "Plant".



The video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the surreal MV set, and Kim Se Jung says they changed their filming set from outdoors to indoors due to coronavirus concerns. "Plant" is the title song of the Gugudan member's first solo mini album of the same name, and it's about receiving comfort from someone and giving someone comfort in the same way a small plant would.



Watch the making of Kim Se Jung's "Plant" MV above, and check out the MV here if you missed it.





