1,777 members of Shincheonji cult still refusing to turn themselves in to get treatment for coronavirus

1,777 members of the Shincheonji cult who tested positive for coronavirus have yet to turn themselves in and continue to refuse to get treatment.



The city of Daegu has turned away the 12 Billion KRW ($10 million) donation made by the cult and warned the cult members to submit themselves for treatment. Reports say that the majority of those in Daegu who are yet to be accounted for are Shincheonji members. Additionally, 1,000 Shincheonji cult members have also refused to take diagnostic tests to see if they have the coronavirus or not.



Tensions remain high as the outbreak continues to worsen due to the foolish actions of others.

