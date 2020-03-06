26

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

1,777 members of Shincheonji cult still refusing to turn themselves in to get treatment for coronavirus

AKP STAFF
1,777 members of the Shincheonji cult who tested positive for coronavirus have yet to turn themselves in and continue to refuse to get treatment. 

The city of Daegu has turned away the 12 Billion KRW ($10 million) donation made by the cult and warned the cult members to submit themselves for treatment. Reports say that the majority of those in Daegu who are yet to be accounted for are Shincheonji members. Additionally, 1,000 Shincheonji cult members have also refused to take diagnostic tests to see if they have the coronavirus or not.

Tensions remain high as the outbreak continues to worsen due to the foolish actions of others. 

eottoke12,210 pts 56 minutes ago 5
56 minutes ago

if they still refuse to get treatment or get quarantined then it’s time to arrest them as they are putting the whole public at risk. with the rapid spread of ncovid 19, every minute, every second counts.

GWYLLION240 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They should be charged for this then to put their city at risk.

