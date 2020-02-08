Watch Stray Kids full of energy in their iHeartRadio interview about their English album & more!

Stray Kids sat down with MC Curl at the iHeartRadio studio recently, in light of the release of their special English single album, 'Step Out of Clé'!

The Stray Kids members were full of energy from beginning to end as leader Bang Chan led the interview, discussing the group's song-making dynamics, visiting new cities on their U.S. tour, and more! Of course the boys also gave shoutouts to collaboration hopefuls like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Lauv, Kendrick Lamar, etc, expressing their inner fanboys.

Watch the full interview above.