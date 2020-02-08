0

2

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Watch Stray Kids full of energy in their iHeartRadio interview about their English album & more!

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids sat down with MC Curl at the iHeartRadio studio recently, in light of the release of their special English single album, 'Step Out of Clé'!

The Stray Kids members were full of energy from beginning to end as leader Bang Chan led the interview, discussing the group's song-making dynamics, visiting new cities on their U.S. tour, and more! Of course the boys also gave shoutouts to collaboration hopefuls like Post MaloneBillie Eilish, Lauv, Kendrick Lamar, etc, expressing their inner fanboys.

Watch the full interview above. 

  1. Stray Kids
0 273 Share 0% Upvoted
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
19 hours ago   334   250,119

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND