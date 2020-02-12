5

VIXX's Ravi drops teaser image for 'El Dorado' album

VIXX's Ravi dropped a teaser image for his upcoming 'El Dorado' album.

Fans can expect a track list next, while Ravi's LP album 'El Dorado' releases on February 24 KST. The teaser image above reflects the same moody concept with the VIXX member in an ornate top.

Stay tuned for updates on Ravi's solo comeback.

up10tionPLZ-621 pts 43 minutes ago 0
im pretty excited

a whole album and tour just for raavi

