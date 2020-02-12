4

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Spectrum reveal track list for comeback single album '0325'

AKP STAFF

Spectrum have revealed the track list for their comeback single album '0325'.

The below teaser image features their upcoming title song "Showtime", "Highway", "My Star", and an instrumental. Fans can expect solo teaser images next, while '0325' drops on February 24 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Spectrum's comeback!

  1. Spectrum
  2. 0325
0 222 Share 57% Upvoted
KARD
KARD break out in 'Red Moon' MV
7 hours ago   6   2,879

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND