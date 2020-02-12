Spectrum reveal track list for comeback single album '0325'

Spectrum have revealed the track list for their comeback single album '0325'.
The below teaser image features their upcoming title song "Showtime", "Highway", "My Star", and an instrumental. Fans can expect solo teaser images next, while '0325' drops on February 24 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Spectrum's comeback!
