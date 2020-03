BTS is preparing a large-scale comeback stage on 'Inkigayo'.

The boys will have their 'Inkigayo' comeback stage later today at 3:50 PM KST on 'Inkigayo', where they will be performing both "ON" and "Black Swan". The stage prepared for them today will include a giant LED panel that's 100 meters in width, which is the biggest ever that 'Inkigayo' has ever used.



Make sure to watch later tonight!