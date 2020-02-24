tvN to broadcast previously unaired portions of IZ*ONE members' appearance on 'Amazing Saturday'

tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' will be revealing IZ*ONE members Choi Ye Na and Jang Won Young's previously unaired appearance on the show.



The tvN network announced this decision on February 24 KST, adding that the episode has been scheduled for February 26 at 11 PM. Prior to this announcement, the variety program teased the episode with preview footage starring the two members.



According to media sources, the episode will not be a compilation of cut portions; instead, it will be the full version of the episode as it had originally was intended to air prior to editing the two idols out.

The original 'Amazing Saturday' episode was originally aired on November 9, 2019. However, due to the 'Produce' series controversy happening at the time, IZ*ONE's comeback schedule was altered, and they were decidedly edited out of the program.



Meanwhile, IZ*ONE released their postponed album 'BLOOM*IZ' on February 17, where it went on to break the record for most first week album sales for a girl group at over 356,000 copies.



