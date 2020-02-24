TWICE cancels Seoul finale of 'Twicelights' world tour due to increasing coronavirus risk

TWICE has cancelled their upcoming Seoul concert amid coronavirus concerns.





On February 24 KST, their agency JYP Entertainment announced that the 'Twicelights' world tour's Seoul finale, scheduled for March 7 - 8 at Seoul's Olympic Gymnastics Arena, has been ultimately cancelled.





The agency added that they made the decision in their best efforts to protect the health of both their artists and the artists' fans.



Meanwhile, the South Korean government is asking for restraint on major events, including large-scale concerts, through March. K-pop artists intending to hold concerts after April are also paying close attention to developments regarding coronavirus security measures.

