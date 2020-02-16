2

Posted by KayRosa

Trot singer Song Ga In says her mother stopped pressuring her for marriage after gaining fame

Trot singer Song Ga In talked about her different life after fame.


On the February 16th episode of 'My Little Old Boy', Song Ga In discussed the how her astounding popularity in recent days have changed the attitude of her family members. For one thing, the tone of her brothers had completely changed; when she used to be unemployed, they used to address her roughly, even when asking everyday phrases like "Did you eat".

"Now, instead of cursing at me, they would ask gently, 'Did you have your meal? Make sure you eat!'"

From her mother, she says she stopped getting pressured to get married soon.

"Before I auditioned, my mother would always tell me, 'I would feel so relieved if you just went out and got married soon.' But now, I don't even hear an inkling of that phrase from her."



thats a shame when family can only respect you if youre famous

