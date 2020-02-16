2

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Netizens think that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin share the same facial features

AKP STAFF

Netizens have concluded that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are each other's lookalikes.

On a community forum, netizens gathered photos that reveal strikingly similar facial features of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. Since the premiere of the drama 'Crash Landing On You', the two actors have remained as a hot topic for months, from dating rumors to over-exhaustion due to filming

As the two leads, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin nevertheless share the similar "aura," as the netizens would say. According to one post, even their baby photos and professional photo shoots plainly revealed their decalcomania-like resemblance. 

Some netizen comments include: "Pretty man, pretty woman", "Such good visual chemistry T_T I hope they work on another sweet drama together", "Do a melo please", "That umbrella shot is legendary", "If you two won't get married, could you at least work on another drama together?"

Do you think they reflect each other's visual? Check out the symmetry in more photos below! In other news, 'Crash Landing On You' aired its final episode today on February 16 KST.

  1. Hyun Bin
  2. Son Ye Jin
  3. CRASH LANDING ON YOU
1 1,696 Share 100% Upvoted

0

ximkinz0 pt 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

netizens need to stop. there is like 0 similarity here

Share
ATEEZ
Netizens are Impressed by ATEEZ's San's Duality
10 hours ago   49   26,886
misc.
Anchorwoman talks about not wearing a bra on air
24 hours ago   82   105,559
ATEEZ
Netizens are Impressed by ATEEZ's San's Duality
10 hours ago   49   26,886
BVNDIT
BVNDIT releases "Cool" dance relay video
7 hours ago   0   326

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND