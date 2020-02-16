Netizens discuss the differences between (G)I-DLE Soojin's pre-debut vs. current photos

Netizens have scoped out the many different facets of Soojin.
Recently, fans and netizens took to a community forum where they discussed the pre-debut photos of the (G)I-DLE member. When one netizen pointed out a stark difference between Soojin's middle school graduation photo and her current image, fans shared photos from the other time periods of Soojin's past.
"So different from today..."
"Omg, getting a photo from her middle school days?"
"So, she got a plastic surgery for her eyelids, so what?"
"It's such a mystery how her eyes look the same from her baby pictures tho"
"Yes, she was very pretty"
Do you think Soojin looks any different from her younger days?
