Netizens discuss the differences between (G)I-DLE Soojin's pre-debut vs. current photos

Netizens have scoped out the many different facets of Soojin.

Recently, fans and netizens took to a community forum where they discussed the pre-debut photos of the (G)I-DLE member. When one netizen pointed out a stark difference between Soojin's middle school graduation photo and her current image, fans shared photos from the other time periods of Soojin's past.

"So different from today..."

"Omg, getting a photo from her middle school days?"

"So, she got a plastic surgery for her eyelids, so what?"

"It's such a mystery how her eyes look the same from her baby pictures tho"

"Yes, she was very pretty"

Do you think Soojin looks any different from her younger days?

vxntage4 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

here’s what i think:

1. she probably hasn’t gotten any, people grow into their faces and she wears a lot of red lip+eye makeup

2. even if she has, what is there to discuss? idols get plastic surgery all the time, usually due to their companies’ standards or sometimes of their own volition- however, companies forcing (or “encouraging”) trainees/idols to get plastic surgery is a practice that needs to change

3. the people who excessively speculate or make malicious comments about an idol’s supposed use or non-use of plastic surgery creates and perpetuates the issue i described in #2. the same people who degrade idols (or anyone really) for getting plastic surgery are the same people who call them ugly and point out invisible flaws. it’s the same people that sit behind the safety of a screen and damage others’ self-esteem. it’s the same people that create a culture of invasion of privacy around public figures’ lives. y’all are the reason that idols can’t date openly, speak their minds, or escape the toxicity of stalkers and saesangs. y’all need to step back and look at yourselves before getting obsessed with people who are in the public realm due to talent that y’all don’t possess.


tenty_tenty305 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She was beautiful before and she is beautiful now.. no difference in that sense at all.

